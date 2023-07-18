‘Violent criminal’ from Evansville gets prison time for having meth and handguns

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will spend years in prison after being convicted of drug and gun charges in Posey County.

Joshua Matthew Lovell, 42, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Possession of Methamphetamine, both of which are felony charges.

Earlier this year, Posey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Water Tank Road and St. Wendel Cynthia Road for a crash involving a truck that went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver, later identified as Lovell, was accused by deputies of driving while impaired by a controlled substance.

During the investigation, deputies say they found drugs and multiple handguns in the ditch and drainpipe near where Lovell crashed. We’re told Lovell initially admitted responsibility for the drugs, but not the firearms.

“For reasons that are clear now, Mr. Lovell himself did not call 911 after crashing the truck,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Thanks to the good Samaritan that called Posey County Dispatch, as well as the thorough investigation conducted by Deputy Martin and Deputy Ritzert, a serious violent criminal will now be serving prison time.”

According to the prosecutor, Lovell is labeled a “serious violent felon” due to his prior conviction for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officials say Lovell will be taken to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

