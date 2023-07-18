Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

7/18 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Calm weather in the Tri-State this morning, but we are on alert for storms making their way into the area Tuesday night.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has the latest information.

Happening Tuesday in Daviess County, the autopsy is scheduled for an inmate who collapsed and died over the weekend at the jail.

It comes as the family of Darrius Quarles is speaking out.

An Indianapolis sheriff’s deputy has been laid to rest after officials say they were killed by an inmate.

How the Tell City Police Department helped to honor Deputy John Durm.

Before you put your next load of laundry in, there is a recall you should know about.

Officials with Frigidaire saying their Gas Laundry Centers could catch on fire.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

