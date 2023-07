EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, there are several more Tesla chargers available on the east side.

12 charging stations can be found in the Meijer’s parking lot.

That’s on North Burkhardt Road near Menards.

Tesla also has a local superchargers location at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of US 41 and Interstate 64.

