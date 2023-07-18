Tell City Youth Police Academy renamed after fallen Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Weeks after her passing, a youth police academy that Sgt. Heather Glenn helped start was renamed in her memory.

Tell City Police say in early 2022, Sgt. Glenn had a vision of starting a youth police academy in Perry County and later went on to spearhead the academy’s first class that same year.

This past weekend, the second annual class finished its final session, which we’re told was especially bittersweet.

“We spent time with the students sharing stories of selfless acts and kindness through our many memories of Sgt. Glenn,” a TCPD spokesperson says. “To honor Sgt. Glenn, the class visited River’s Edge Animal Shelter and performed volunteer work.”

Officials say the class ended with each student in the class pledging by “Heather’s Oath”, which outlined many of the qualities the police department found within her.

Tell City Police announced the program has been appropriately renamed “Sergeant Heather Glenn’s Youth Police Academy” as a way to carry on her passion for serving the community’s youth.

