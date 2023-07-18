Posey County Fair starts week off with a rodeo

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Community members packed the stands tonight for the Posey County Fair rodeo.

Spectators watched bull riding, barrel racing and calf roping. This is the third year the rodeo has been a part of the fair.

Organizers say the rodeo will go on rain or shine, but will push the event back if there is lightning.

Bull Rider Dakota Warnken has won the competition at the Posey County Fair twice. He says he’s found a strategy for staying on the bull for eight seconds.

”If you stay on your rope, your chances of riding a bull is good,” he tells us. “If you get off your rope, that’s where the bull has all the power and advantage. As long as you stay up on your rope, that’s where the bull moves the least.”

The Posey County Fair will have another rodeo event Tuesday night at 7:30pm.

