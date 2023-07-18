Birthday Club
Owensboro hosting Everything Blue Portion of the Hollywood Independent Music Awards

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is set to host the everything blue portion of the Hollywood Independent Music Awards this August.

According to a release, that is taking place at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on August 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say the everything blue portion will include bluegrass, gospel, country and blues nominees for the HIMA’s.

They also say several regional artists have been nominated and will be attendance for the awards. Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of the Voice will host the awards show.

A release shows the artists along with their family and friends will also have a red carpet event on August 10 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum as well.

Live performances are also set to take place at Friday After 5 on August 11 and there will be a free jam concert featuring artists coming in from Los Angeles on August 13 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum outdoor stage.

