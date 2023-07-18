Birthday Club
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident

Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Man hurt in lawnmower accident(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man had to be flown to the hospital after a lawn mower accident Tuesday in Greenville.

Fire officials say they were called to the area of KY 176, just East of Jernigans Chapel Road, around 11:35 a.m.

They say a man was lying in a ditch with a zero turn riding lawn mower next to him.

A medical helicopter was called in to take the man to a Level II trauma center.

