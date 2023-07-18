Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man with pending marijuana dealing case charged again

Keith Baker, Jr.
Keith Baker, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they pulled over a driver for an expired plate, and arrested him for dealing marijuana.

It happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Covert Avenue in Evansville.

Officers say they discovered Keith Baker, Jr.’s license was also suspended, and he didn’t have proof of insurance.

Inside Baker’s car, police say they found a vacuum sealed bag of about a quarter of a pound of marijuana and a baggie of Oxycodone pills.

He was arrested on several charges.

Police say Baker has another pending marijuana dealing case and a marijuana possession conviction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Broad
Woman killed in Posey Co. crash identified, driver arrested
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
generic crash
Busy bypass in Daviess County reopened after crash
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Family reacts to inmate death
Family reacts after inmate at Daviess County Detention Center dies

Latest News

Xzavier Vasquez
Arrest made in May robbery in Evansville
No big winner in Powerball, but ticket sold in Kentucky is a $1 million winner
Daviess Co. Public Schools offering free meals for elementary students
Man hurt in lawnmower accident
Medical helicopter flies man to trauma center after lawn mower accident
Virtual tour available through city of Owensboro
Owensboro hosting Everything Blue Portion of the Hollywood Independent Music Awards