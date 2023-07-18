Man with pending marijuana dealing case charged again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they pulled over a driver for an expired plate, and arrested him for dealing marijuana.

It happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Covert Avenue in Evansville.

Officers say they discovered Keith Baker, Jr.’s license was also suspended, and he didn’t have proof of insurance.

Inside Baker’s car, police say they found a vacuum sealed bag of about a quarter of a pound of marijuana and a baggie of Oxycodone pills.

He was arrested on several charges.

Police say Baker has another pending marijuana dealing case and a marijuana possession conviction.

