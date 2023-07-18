Birthday Club
KWC Women’s Soccer primed and ready for 2023 season

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team will open the 2023 campaign on August 31st against the University of Montevallo. The Panthers will prep for the season with one exhibition contest on August 19 against Georgetown College.  

The Panthers are 6-4 in season openers since 2012. The 2023 season will feature eight home matches against eight road contests. Five of the first eight matches will be played at Panther Field. 

This year Wesleyan will feature two non-conference opponents before Great Midwest action, Montevallo and McKendree. The first G-MAC match will be in Pepper Pike, Ohio on September 14th against Ursuline.  

Northwood will make their first visit to Panthers Field on September 21st as a part of the kick-off to Homecoming Weekend. The Timberwolves defeat the Panthers late last season. Two days later as a part of the Homecoming Saturday, Wesleyan will host Ashland at 1 PM.  

The Panthers will welcome G-MAC newcomer Thomas More on October 21st and return to Crestview Heights, Kentucky for a match on October 25th. The ultimate match of the season will be in Nashville on Halloween against Trevecca.  

Returning to the sidelines is Ty Stauffer, who coached the initial women’s soccer team at Wesleyan in 1993. Stauffer returned to his alma mater in February, taking over for the soon to be inducted Kentucky Wesleyan Hall of Famer Jamie Duvall.

Bree Owen returns as the Panthers top goal scorer from 2022. Owen scored six goals and recorded three assists. Also back is Chloe Hinchcliffe, who tallied four goals during her junior season while collecting three assists.

