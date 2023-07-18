I-69 lane restrictions near Evansville start next week: What to know

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many drivers taking I-69 in Vanderburgh County will soon come across lane restrictions beginning early next week.

Crews will restrict lanes on or around Monday, July 24, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

We’re told this is being done near the intersection of Fuquay Road and Pendleton Avenue so crews can perform spot improvements to the road.

Officials say restrictions will happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, with work expected to be finished by the end of the week, assuming there are no setbacks due to the weather.

