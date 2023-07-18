Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

I-69 lane restrictions near Evansville start next week: What to know

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.(Pixabay)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many drivers taking I-69 in Vanderburgh County will soon come across lane restrictions beginning early next week.

Crews will restrict lanes on or around Monday, July 24, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

We’re told this is being done near the intersection of Fuquay Road and Pendleton Avenue so crews can perform spot improvements to the road.

Officials say restrictions will happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, with work expected to be finished by the end of the week, assuming there are no setbacks due to the weather.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Broad
Woman killed in Posey Co. crash identified, driver arrested
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
generic crash
Busy bypass in Daviess County reopened after crash
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Family reacts to inmate death
Family reacts after inmate at Daviess County Detention Center dies

Latest News

Joshua Matthew Lovell
‘Violent criminal’ from Evansville gets prison time for having meth and handguns
Ellis Park
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dawson Springs
Xzavier Vasquez
Arrest made in May robbery in Evansville