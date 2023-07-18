Birthday Club
Higher education enrollment up after pandemic

By Haley Kerby
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local Tri-State universities are seeing an uptick in enrollment this year.

The Department of Education says, on a national level, higher education enrollment was down 42% during the pandemic.

The University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana are seeing trends of higher enrollment rates.

Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing at UE, Jill Griffin, says they’ve been doing a lot to bring students back to campus.

“All the hard work we’ve put in through the pandemic and over the past few years to develop new programs, build new buildings, launch a capital campaign [designed to raise $125 million for the University] is translating to some really good results for us,” said Griffin.

At UE, a private smaller institution, administrators saw a 15-20% increase in student enrollment both this year and last.

Griffin said, “We’re trying to keep our education in line with the needs and demands that students today bring with them.”

As for USI, enrollment was still down by 7% last year. To turn it around they’re using a rolling admissions system which means they will continue accepting students until classes officially start.

Executive Director of Admissions at USI, Rashad Smith, said they are excited but still have a lot of work to do to bring enrollment back to where it was pre-pandemic.

Smith said, “If we don’t have what a student is interested in, as long as they know what their interest is, it can be started on campus.”

The Department of Education projects a 9% increase in higher education enrollment over the next decade, but UE and USI are hoping with their dedication to students, they can have even higher enrollment.

“From the time that a student is in high school as a prospective student, to enrolling, to graduation, we as a University collectively have the opportunity to help students as their moving through that process,” said Smith.

