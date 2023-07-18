Birthday Club
Grown Up Book Fair hosted at Haynie’s Corner

Show recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The community is getting a kick of nostalgia in downtown Evansville tonight.

A “Grown Up Book Fair” is underway at Haynie’s Corner Brewing Company.

Many remember the days of getting to pick whatever you wanted from the book fair at school.

Officials say it’s the same idea for adults, they are just adding alcohol.

The event runs through 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

