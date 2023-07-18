Birthday Club
Green River Distilling to release special full proof bourbon

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bourbon enthusiasts will soon be able to get a special full proof bottle from a local distillery this week.

Officials at Green River Distillery in Daviess County say a single barrel will be released Friday.

Head Distiller Aaron Harris says it’s a blend of vanilla and baking spices, some creamy honey with a distinct finish.

Harris tells us over 150 bottles will be available for purchase, along with VIP tours.

“These are our honey barrels as the industry calls it,” he says. “(It’s) for us to allow customers and clients to purchase those single barrels. It really gives us to showcase how our barrels are aging, also our own pallets as distillers and blenders here with the company.”

Visit GreenRiverWhiskey.com for more information.

