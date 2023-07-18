Former Jasper star Scott Rolen preparing for Hall of Fame induction

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Evansville native Scott Rolen, is preparing to be enshrined in history. That’s right, this Sunday, Rolen will be officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The former Jasper High School standout, turned World Series Champ, spent 16 years in the majors. Speaking with media, Rolen reflected on his time in the League that he believes was most impactful on his selection.

“Being able to be inducted I think is a reflection of the time, of my time in St. Louis, from a team success point of view,” said Rolen, who starred for the Phillies, Cardinals, and Reds. “I mean, my career kind of through the team, and through the success, I think became a little more notable with two World Series and you, know, winning one, and four championships, just on the national stage, the team success. I think because I , you know, I don’t think there’s any doubt that that’s the part of my career that really speaks the loudest.”



The National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Induction Ceremony begins at 12:30 pm, central time, Sunday on MLB Network.

