First responders BBQ returning to Owensboro this week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual first responders barbecue is returning to Owensboro this Thursday.

Officials say this year it is all possible due to a partnership between Wendell Foster and Owensboro Chamber Young Professionals.

Our 14 News Sunrise teams was joined by Gabby Bradley who is with Wendell Foster, and Jake Boswell with Chamber Young Professionals.

During the interview, Bradley and Boswell explained the importance of the event, how their partnership came about and more.

The event is set for Thursday at Wendell Foster Sensory Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

