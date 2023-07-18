Birthday Club
First responders BBQ returning to Owensboro this week

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual first responders barbecue is returning to Owensboro this Thursday.

Officials say this year it is all possible due to a partnership between Wendell Foster and Owensboro Chamber Young Professionals.

Our 14 News Sunrise teams was joined by Gabby Bradley who is with Wendell Foster, and Jake Boswell with Chamber Young Professionals.

During the interview, Bradley and Boswell explained the importance of the event, how their partnership came about and more.

You can watch that in the video above.

The event is set for Thursday at Wendell Foster Sensory Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We will bring you more on the event as it approaches.

