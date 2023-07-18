EVSC announces new online food service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Managing your child’s meal plans should be easier this school year.

The EVSC just announced the launch of a new food service program.

It’s called Linq Connect.

It allows parents and students to view school food menus online and deposit money into their child’s meal account.

All they have to do is go to the website, then find the EVSC district.

From there you’ll be able to see breakfast and lunch menus for each school.

You can also check on allergy alerts.

District leaders says this new software will help parents better manage their child’s account.

“Whereas our old systems were kind of pieced together with different software, we’re using one software for all of our processes, and we think it’ll be great for us and our families,” said Director of Food and Nutrition Nora Burgess.

Officials say you can create your account now.

If you have any money left from last school year, leaders say these funds will roll over.

