EVPL McCollough to temporary close for renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As a part of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Master Facilities Plan, the McCollough building will temporarily close.

According to a release, the building will close beginning Tuesday, August 1.

EVPL says a temporary location with most of the library’s services will open soon after inside Washington Square.

Officials say this is all happening so that construction and renovations can begin inside the McCollough building.

A release shows in addition to updated lighting, new furniture and a more efficient HVAC system, some of updates include:

Modernized children’s area

The meeting room will be moved and upgraded

Sensory room

Four new study rooms

EVPL says the anticipated total project cost is $4 million.

You can find updates on the renovation throughout the process on EVPL’s website, social media and print and digital newsletters.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.