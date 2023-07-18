Evansville Uber driver using TikTok to spread Tourette Syndrome awareness after video goes viral

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Uber driver has gone viral on TikTok, and is now using her social media success to spread awareness about Tourette Syndrome.

Jeanna DiVietro, who has Tourette Syndrome, started posting videos of interactions with her riders. Those videos show her larger than life personality, but of course when she has a tic, those riders seem caught off guard.

The videos, which some comments on the platform describe as “hilarious”, have taken off. Multiple videos on her page TicsTripsTruths have hundreds of thousands of views. Some videos even have millions.

Now, with her new viral success, she is hoping to spread awareness about the condition.

“Now that it has (gone viral),” DiVietro said, “I feel like I have a purpose having Tourette’s.” I have more of a purpose to help other people deal with it.”

