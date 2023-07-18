Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Uber driver using TikTok to spread Tourette Syndrome awareness after video goes viral

Evansville Uber driver using TikTok to spread Tourette Syndrome awareness after video goes viral
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Uber driver has gone viral on TikTok, and is now using her social media success to spread awareness about Tourette Syndrome.

Jeanna DiVietro, who has Tourette Syndrome, started posting videos of interactions with her riders. Those videos show her larger than life personality, but of course when she has a tic, those riders seem caught off guard.

The videos, which some comments on the platform describe as “hilarious”, have taken off. Multiple videos on her page TicsTripsTruths have hundreds of thousands of views. Some videos even have millions.

Now, with her new viral success, she is hoping to spread awareness about the condition.

“Now that it has (gone viral),” DiVietro said, “I feel like I have a purpose having Tourette’s.” I have more of a purpose to help other people deal with it.”

You can watch her videos here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Broad
Woman killed in Posey Co. crash identified, driver arrested
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
generic crash
Busy bypass in Daviess County reopened after crash
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Family reacts to inmate death
Family reacts after inmate at Daviess County Detention Center dies

Latest News

Logan Kreiter
Funeral plans set for young Fairfield firefighter
Evansville Uber driver using TikTok to spread Tourette Syndrome awareness after video goes viral
Evansville Uber driver using TikTok to spread Tourette Syndrome awareness after video goes viral
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces Too Close for Comfort Tour (Courtesy: Hammons Hall)
Alice Cooper returning to Evansville
Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting