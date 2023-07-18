Evansville man collects skateboards for the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is collecting skateboards to provide them for children who don’t have one.

Jessie Bitter wants to share his passion for skateboarding to the community.

Since a free skate park is being constructed in Sunset Park West along the riverfront, Bitter also wants to eliminate the cost for boards.

He has already collected four boards and says he wants to get as many people on skateboards as he possibly can.

”We call it a sport, but to me, it’s more than that. It’s a lifestyle,” he explains. “It can save somebody from so many situations. Whether you’re young, old, anywhere in between. It can change lives. Just a piece of wood, some wheels, and some trucks -- it can change lives -- so if I can do that for somebody, I’d love to do it.”

Bitter would appreciate any help he can get collecting gently-used skateboards.

If you would like to donate your old skateboard, you can contact him through Facebook Messenger.

