Evansville man charged with child molesting

Brian Matthews
Brian Matthews(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of molesting a young child.

Brian Matthews is in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Police say the victim was interviewed last month at Holly’s House.

They say Matthews is accused of bribing the young child with candy so she wouldn’t tell anyone.

During Matthews’ interview with police, they say he told them he didn’t remember touching the girl inappropriately.

Detectives say he shared with them that he was also accused of being a predator about 10 years ago and trying to cover it up by buying candy.

His Indiana court records don’t show any previous child molesting cases.

Matthews’ initial hearing is Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

