EPD, VCSO hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Mission Grounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be at Mission Grounds for ‘Coffee with a Cop’.

That event is a time for you to grab a cup of coffee with officers and chat.

Officials say it’s going on now until 9 a.m.

Mission Grounds is located inside Washington Square Mall on South Green River Road.

The Henderson Police Department is also hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at the Donut Bank on Highway 41.

That’s on the corner of Watson Lane.

It will also be going on from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.