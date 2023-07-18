EPD asking for help looking for 2 missing children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are searching for two missing kids.

According to a social media post, those two children are 12-year-old Lauren Bevinger and her cousin 10-year-old Kaleb Herron.

EPD officials say they believe Bevinger and Herron ran away together around 8:50 p.m. Monday.

We’re told Bevinger was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black lettering and black shorts. Herron was last seen wearing a green tank top with a black hood and shorts.

Police say the two children are not believed to be in any immediate danger.

They are asking anyone who sees, or has any information regarding the two missing kids to call 911.

