Don’t throw out your old newspapers! Here’s why

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have some old newspapers lying around, a non-profit organization in Evansville suggests you think twice before tossing them out.

The Evansville Rescue Mission says they would love to have any newspaper or old articles you no longer need.

According to the organization, they use newspapers to wrap breakable items at their thrift store and are currently in need of donations.

The thrift store has been open for a year and the rescue mission tells us it has helped a lot with their funding.

“You’re relying so much on individual donations from people,” says Kyle Gorman, Executive Director for Advancement at the Evansville Rescue Mission. “This takes a little bit of that pressure off, because all of the money raised from Mission Grounds and the thrift store goes right back into that programming and helping those costs.”

If you have newspapers you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at their thrift store at 1107 Washington Square, Evansville, Ind. 47715.

