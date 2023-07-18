Birthday Club
Daviess County officials meet to discuss drug numbers in 2023

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police officials say that since the beginning of 2023, officers have seized over 13,000 fentanyl pills, along with over 27 pounds of methamphetamine and over two pounds of cocaine.

County officials met Tuesday afternoon to take a closer look at numbers so far through 2023 and talk through ways they can mitigate the spread.

Owensboro Police officials say they can’t arrest their way out of addiction, but they can do their best to combat the high level trafficking that happens inside city limits.

Deputy Chief J.D. Winkler says that doesn’t mean they won’t arrest for low level trafficking.

”Not saying that we won’t address community specific problems and some of the lower level stuff,” Winkler said. “Our focus is on preventing the controlled substances that are killing our citizens, from coming into this community.”

The Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office added they’ve had 135 drug arrests so far this year, eight of which included a juvenile.

”We can arrest a thousand addicts or low level traffickers that are selling a gram here or there just to support their habit -- and it’s not going to accomplish anything,” Winkler said. “Our goal is to cut off the source of supply, the largest source of supply we can get.”

OPD added they’ve also seized over 80 guns so far this year as well.

