Daviess Co. Public Schools offering free meals for elementary students

(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Board of Education has approved the pilot of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for all elementary schools.

It means students at all elementary schools will receive free breakfast and lunch meals for the 2023-2024 school year.

Officials say it’s meant to promote student well-being, enhance student nutrition, and support success.

They say the initiative will not only foster a healthier and more inclusive learning environment, but it will also alleviate financial strain for families and reduce any stigma associated with receiving free or reduced-price meals.

Officials say it’s made possible through the collaboration between Daviess County Public Schools, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

The district plans to evaluate the program’s effectiveness and explore opportunities for expansion in the near future to include DCPS middle and high schools.

