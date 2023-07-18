Birthday Club
BBQ and Brews returning to Perry County this weekend

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers in Perry County are inviting you to savor the flavors of summer at their second Twin Lakes BBQ and Brews Fest.

The annual festival is coming this Saturday, July 22, from 4 to 10 p.m.

There will be barbecue from Marcy’s Restaurant, drinks and live music from local performers.

We’re told there’s also going to be watermelon and apple pie eating contests, kayaking and vendor booths.

The event is free and will be at the Twin Lakes Country Cabins in Derby, Indiana. Click here for more information.

