Arrest made in May robbery in Evansville

Xzavier Vasquez
Xzavier Vasquez(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in a robbery that happened in early May.

18-year-old Xzavier Vasquez was booked into jail Monday.

Police say the victim was in his car on E. Illinois Street because he was meeting a girl for sex.

The victim told officers that when the girl got in his car, a man knocked on his window and asked him what he was doing.

They say the man asked for the victim’s belongings, including his car key fob and his wallet.

Police say he grabbed the victim’s cell phone, and the two struggled for a gun that had been in the console.

The victim told officers another suspect took items from his trunk.

Officers say several suspects, including Vasquez, were seen on surveillance video.

After getting a search warrant, police say they found the stolen gun and a stolen cooler in Vasquez’s house.

They say the girl the victim was there to meet denied knowing about the robbery. They say she told officers she was told to go back into the house when the suspects approached the car, so that’s what she did.

Police say Vazquez and another suspect burned the pink hoodie the girl was wearing at the time of the robbery.

Detectives say they found the burned hoodie in the yard.

We’ve reached out to police to see if any other arrests were made.

