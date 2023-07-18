Alice Cooper returning to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The architect of shock-rock, Alice Cooper, is coming back to the Old National Events Plaza on October 7, 2023, at 8 p.m.

The iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is bringing his new tour, Too Close For Comfort.

Fans can get tickets early by visiting the Old National Events Plaza social media feeds for a presale code on July 20 at 10 AM. Ticket prices start at $35.

Cooper is no stranger to Evansville.

14 News spoke with his guitarist, Nita Strauss, last year when Alice Cooper was in town.

[PREVIOUS: Nita Strauss playing with Alice Cooper in Evansville Tuesday night]

Strauss just wrapped up a solo tour. During her album release show earlier this month, she was proposed to, on stage, by her band mate and long time boyfriend.

[PREVIOUS: 14NEWS talks with Alice Cooper and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.