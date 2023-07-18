Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Alice Cooper returning to Evansville

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces Too Close for Comfort Tour (Courtesy: Hammons Hall)
Legendary rocker Alice Cooper announces Too Close for Comfort Tour (Courtesy: Hammons Hall)(KY3)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The architect of shock-rock, Alice Cooper, is coming back to the Old National Events Plaza on October 7, 2023, at 8 p.m.

The iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is bringing his new tour, Too Close For Comfort.

Fans can get tickets early by visiting the Old National Events Plaza social media feeds for a presale code on July 20 at 10 AM. Ticket prices start at $35.

Cooper is no stranger to Evansville.

14 News spoke with his guitarist, Nita Strauss, last year when Alice Cooper was in town.

[PREVIOUS: Nita Strauss playing with Alice Cooper in Evansville Tuesday night]

Strauss just wrapped up a solo tour. During her album release show earlier this month, she was proposed to, on stage, by her band mate and long time boyfriend.

[PREVIOUS: 14NEWS talks with Alice Cooper and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Broad
Woman killed in Posey Co. crash identified, driver arrested
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
generic crash
Busy bypass in Daviess County reopened after crash
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Family reacts to inmate death
Family reacts after inmate at Daviess County Detention Center dies

Latest News

Brian Matthews
Evansville man charged with child molesting
EVPL McCollough to temporary close for renovations
EVPL McCollough to temporary close for renovations
Wendell Foster hosts annual first responders barbecue event
First responders BBQ returning to Owensboro this week
First responders BBQ returning to Owensboro this week
First responders BBQ returning to Owensboro this week