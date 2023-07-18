On alert for potentially severe thunderstorms tonight and into tomorrow morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our high temperature peaked in the upper 80s today as Thunderstorms moved into western Kentucky during the afternoon, triggering watches as well severe thunderstorm warnings.

These storms will continue in parts of western Kentucky until this evening. They carry with them the possibility of damaging winds, hail, and excessive rainfall. After this first wave of storms passes, another will follow behind it later this evening. These could continue as isolated storms into Wednesday morning.

A series of scattered and isolated rain will continue through Thursday morning. After that our conditions will clear to end the week and into the weekend.

