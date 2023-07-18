Birthday Club
On Alert: A Few Severe Storms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early as low temps drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

