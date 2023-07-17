Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

YMCA celebrating major expansion in Evansville

The YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area is hiring people for multiple positions.
The YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area is hiring people for multiple positions.(KCRG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA in Evansville will now be able to serve more children and families after renovating and expanding its CenterPoint Energy YMCA building on S. Garvin Street.

According to organizers, the facility received an 1800 square feet expansion which includes a multi-purpose community center and commercial kitchen.

We’re told the building entrance, security system, a new roof and landscaping were done as part of exterior renovations.

Additionally, officials say you’ll be able to visit their new STEM Lab, Technology Center and upgraded gymnasium.

“The facility serves over 400 children each year with various out-of-school-time activities,” says a YMCA spokesperson. “The expansion and renovation will help increase capacity to serve more children and families with educational opportunities, workforce development, access to healthy food, and community connection.”

The Evansville YMCA will host a community celebration and open house with food and tours of the facility from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. Officials say community remarks and a ribbon cutting will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
KSP investigating death of inmate at Daviess County Detention Center
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Logan Kreiter
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash

Latest News

Jonathan David Wilson
Deputies: Man caught porch pirating in April now charged
Dustin Broad
Woman killed in Posey Co. crash identified, driver arrested
Theresa Caputo live show coming to Victory Theatre
Theresa Caputo live show coming to Victory Theatre
Cheap Trick coming to Victory Theatre