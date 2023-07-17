YMCA celebrating major expansion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA in Evansville will now be able to serve more children and families after renovating and expanding its CenterPoint Energy YMCA building on S. Garvin Street.

According to organizers, the facility received an 1800 square feet expansion which includes a multi-purpose community center and commercial kitchen.

We’re told the building entrance, security system, a new roof and landscaping were done as part of exterior renovations.

Additionally, officials say you’ll be able to visit their new STEM Lab, Technology Center and upgraded gymnasium.

“The facility serves over 400 children each year with various out-of-school-time activities,” says a YMCA spokesperson. “The expansion and renovation will help increase capacity to serve more children and families with educational opportunities, workforce development, access to healthy food, and community connection.”

The Evansville YMCA will host a community celebration and open house with food and tours of the facility from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. Officials say community remarks and a ribbon cutting will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

