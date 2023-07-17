Woman killed in Posey Co. crash, driver arrested

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Deputies are investigating a deadly crash.

The sheriff says a car was found in a ditch Monday morning at the intersection of State Road 66 and Bluegrass Road.

He says the driver was 35-year-old Dustin Broad, of Spotsville, Ky.

Sheriff Latham says a female passenger was trapped in the car and died on scene.

Broad was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

The Sheriff says he has a suspended drivers license as well as several active arrest warrants from Vanderburgh and Warrick County.

The passenger’s name has not yet been released.

Broad is charged with:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Level 4 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction), Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While License is Suspended (Prior), Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance), Class C Misdemeanor

