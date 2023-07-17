Woman killed in Posey Co. crash, driver arrested
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Deputies are investigating a deadly crash.
The sheriff says a car was found in a ditch Monday morning at the intersection of State Road 66 and Bluegrass Road.
He says the driver was 35-year-old Dustin Broad, of Spotsville, Ky.
Sheriff Latham says a female passenger was trapped in the car and died on scene.
Broad was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
The Sheriff says he has a suspended drivers license as well as several active arrest warrants from Vanderburgh and Warrick County.
The passenger’s name has not yet been released.
Broad is charged with:
Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Level 4 Felony
Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction), Level 6 Felony
Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment), Class A Misdemeanor
Operating While License is Suspended (Prior), Class A Misdemeanor
Operating While Intoxicated (Controlled Substance), Class C Misdemeanor
