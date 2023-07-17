Birthday Club
Watch out for a phone call from the sheriff’s office, it might be a scam

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local law enforcement agencies are warning the public to stay vigilant as con artists continue to prey on unsuspecting victims and steal their hard-earned money.

Last week, 14 News reported on a phone scam specifically targeting Vanderburgh County residents. Now, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are hearing reports of a similar scam.

According to officials, a con artist claiming to be a deputy has been calling people and informing them they have a warrant for their arrest after missing a court appearance.

The scammer tells their potential next victim that they would need to pay money to get the warrant removed.

The sheriff office says to never give personal details or banking account information to anyone over the phone claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

“The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask for you to pay money for a warrant, fine, court costs, etc,” says the sheriff’s office. “Deputies will at times call to follow up on ongoing investigations, but we will never ask for payment by phone.”

If you’re unsure if a deputy or officer tried to call you, you’re asked to reach out to your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

