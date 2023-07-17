Birthday Club
Walnut St., Boeke Rd. to be closed through August for construction work(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be closed.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say it will be closed through at least mid-August.

They say during this time, crews plan to install a new storm water system, along with new traffic signals.

Crews say this will also give them time to put down new pavement and ADA accessible sidewalks.

They say detour signs are now placed throughout the area.

