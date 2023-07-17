Birthday Club
Volunteers working hard as Warrick County Fair kicks off

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Monday kicked off a week of livestock shows, exhibits and performances at the Warrick County Fair.

Volunteers have been working hard to get the grounds ready. The heavy-lifting is out of the way with check-ins complete, livestock in the barns and rides set up.

Workers have been at the fairgrounds since early Monday morning to get all this done.

“It’s very nice after today. All the hard work is done and everything is just set up and people can come in and look,” says Jo Gilreath, health and human sciences extension educator. “These ladies have been here since, they beat me to the parking lot at 7:20 this morning. So it’s a long day, but we’ll be here until 8:00 tonight.”

Today, ribbons were awarded to quilting, canning and many other homemaker projects -- the first of many competitions this week.

