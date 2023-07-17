Theresa Caputo live show coming to Victory Theatre

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Acclaimed medium and beloved personality, Theresa Caputo is coming to Evansville.

Caputo is set to perform at the Victory Theatre this fall.

Officials say tickets will begin going on sale Friday, July 21.

Caputo is known for her ability to communicate with those who have passed on, and will be sharing personal stories about her life.

Caputo will also be providing comfort to audience members through healing messages from their deceased loved ones during the live performance.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center Ticket Office. Those tickets start at $39.75.

According to a release, those who are interested in attending the show should know that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

