Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Showers & Storms Likely

On Alert: A Few Severe Storms
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s.  There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms through this evening. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday...partly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s.  There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 40% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Logan Kreiter
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
KSP investigating death of inmate at Daviess County Detention Center
Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.
Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.

Latest News

Scattered rain to return tonight and stretch into the week
Scattered rain to return tonight and stretch into the week
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Scattered rain to return tonight and stretch into the week
Scattered storms to continue for a rainy start to the week