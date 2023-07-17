Showers & Storms Likely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms through this evening. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday...partly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a 40% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s behind southerly winds. There is a small threat of a few severe thunderstorms.

