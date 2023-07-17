Birthday Club
School board meets to discuss elementary school in Hopkins County

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Tonight in Hopkins County, officials are giving an update on Hanson Elementary School.

The meeting put on by the Hopkins County Board of Education started at 5:30 p.m.

The new Hanson Elementary has been under construction for months.

Last time 14 News reported on the school, it was going to be finished before this school year.

We’re hoping to get an update on where the project stands and more about the upcoming school year.

