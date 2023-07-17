Police: Teen facing drug dealing charges after near crash

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A teenager is facing drug dealing charges in Madisonville after police say he was caught with a large amount of drugs and a gun.

Police say 19-year-old Marquise Henderson was driving on Whittington Drive Saturday, when he crossed the center line and nearly hit an officer’s vehicle.

Henderson was pulled over, and police say they could smell marijuana. They also say a loaded AR-15 was in plain view in the passenger’s seat.

When he got out of the car, police say Henderson was messing with something in his pants.

They say it turned out to be a pill crusher. Officer’s say he admitted the residue on it was “perc 30′s.”

Police say the same residue was on a straw in the floorboard.

Officers say they found marijuana, rolling papers, 60 “perc 30″ pills, meth, a large amount of cash, and about 19 THC vape pens.

Henderson is in jail on several charges.

