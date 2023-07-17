Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail after Jasper police say she was carrying drugs in a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were dispatched to a possible stolen Jeep Patriot.

After finding it, officers say they pulled over the driver, later identified as Britney Fisher.

Officers say they soon discovered Fisher was driving with a suspended license.

It was also confirmed she had a warrant for her arrest in another county.

While arresting her, police say they found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Fisher’s being held with no bond on possession and auto theft charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.