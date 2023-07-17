Birthday Club
Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail after Jasper police say she was carrying drugs in a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were dispatched to a possible stolen Jeep Patriot.

After finding it, officers say they pulled over the driver, later identified as Britney Fisher.

Officers say they soon discovered Fisher was driving with a suspended license.

It was also confirmed she had a warrant for her arrest in another county.

While arresting her, police say they found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Fisher’s being held with no bond on possession and auto theft charges.

