Otters’ bats quiet in loss to Valley Cats

TROY, NY. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters were shutout in a 5-0 loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats in the series rubber match Sunday evening.

Tri-City starter Dan Beebe held the Otters to four hits over 7.2 innings. Evansville had one runner in scoring position all game.

Zach Smith earned his sixth quality start of the season but took the tough luck loss. He allowed two earned runs over six innings of work with four strikeouts.

Smith retired the first six ValleyCats’ batters before Tri-City broke through with three runs in the third inning. Three base hits were followed by a two out two-RBI double.

Tri-City added another run in the fifth on two hits and one more run in the eighth on a hit and three walks to cap the scoring.

Otters’ second baseman Trevor Austin recorded a hit in his first professional career appearance. Noah Myers extended his hit streak to eight games.

The Otters return home to Bosse Field on Tuesday to open a six game homestand. Evansville faces the Lake Erie Crushers with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch on a Fifth Third Bank Family Night.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

