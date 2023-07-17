Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Murder trial delayed after suspect rethinks representing himself

Murder trial delayed after suspect rethinks representing himself
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show the trial for an Evansville man accused of murder has been delayed.

Jean Holland’s trial was scheduled to start Monday morning.

Now, it is set to begin on September 18.

As we reported a week ago, court records show Holland said he would represent himself in court.

A new filing shows that he has withdrawn that request.

Police say Holland was arrested in February of last year.

They say he was the last person to have contact with Kayla Warner.

Officers say she was found stabbed to death at her apartment on Van Park Boulevard in November of 2021.

EPD says through an investigation, they collected enough evidence to charge him with her murder.

[Previous Story: Vann Park Blvd. murder suspect arrested]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
KSP investigating death of inmate at Daviess County Detention Center
Logan Kreiter
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.
Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.

Latest News

Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Police: Jasper woman arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Man charged with murder in Evansville enters plea deal
Man charged with murder in Evansville enters plea deal
7/17 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines