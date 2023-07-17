Murder trial delayed after suspect rethinks representing himself

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show the trial for an Evansville man accused of murder has been delayed.

Jean Holland’s trial was scheduled to start Monday morning.

Now, it is set to begin on September 18.

As we reported a week ago, court records show Holland said he would represent himself in court.

A new filing shows that he has withdrawn that request.

Police say Holland was arrested in February of last year.

They say he was the last person to have contact with Kayla Warner.

Officers say she was found stabbed to death at her apartment on Van Park Boulevard in November of 2021.

EPD says through an investigation, they collected enough evidence to charge him with her murder.

