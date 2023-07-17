Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

7/17 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert as a line of strong storms makes its way into the Tri-State.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has the latest information.

New on Sunrise, the trial for an Evansville man accused of murder has been delayed.

Officials saying it comes as Jean Holland says he no longer wants to represent himself in court.

Also new on sunrise, the trial for an Evansville man charged with murder has been canceled.

Court records showing that Kentar Collins entered a plea agreement before it was scheduled to start.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is celebrating one year at it’s locations in Washington Square Mall.

Why officials with the organization say it’s important for the Mall and the community.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

