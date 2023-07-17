Military mom returns from Ukraine early and surprises daughter

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - One military mom surprised her daughter at her Indianapolis’ team’s final softball game of the season out of Santa Claus.

Jessica Kayrouz serves in in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Ukraine over a year ago.

Kayrouz says she was scheduled to return home from deployment in September, however the military allowed her to return home sooner.

She says she wanted to surprise her daughter by showing up to the game, but once the team and USSSA Just Do It Event staff found out they wanted to help make the surprise more special.

“I haven’t been able to do that for a good solid 10, 11 months. I had to utilize videos and stuff.” said Kayrouz. “So, now being here in person it means a lot just to be there and that makes everything that I do and all of the sacrifices I made worth it.”

Kayrouz delivered the first pitch of the game dressed as Santa Claus with the big red coat, hair white as snow and riding on the top of a costume reindeer. After her daughter, Jesalyn Keiser, caught Santa’s first pitch her mother revealed herself.

Keiser said she was surprised to find out Santa Claus was her mother in the costume.

“I did not expect it like I thought I was supposed to be like meeting Santa Claus, but you are my Santa Claus,” said Keiser to her mother.

USSSA Just Do It Events tournament Director, Andrea Beran says the team reached out to them directly and they are grateful to have played a part in the special moment.

