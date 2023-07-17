Man charged with murder in Evansville enters plea deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man charged in an Evansville shooting has entered a plea agreement.

Kentar Collins was charged in the December shooting of 25-year-old Jaylen Curlee on Judson Street.

According to court records, Collins entered that plea on Friday.

Not many details were released, but court records show he admits to Felony Firearm Enhancement.

This all came ahead of his trial this morning, which was canceled.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25.

