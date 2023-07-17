Future of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owners of Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill announced Sunday they will be leaving the restaurant by the end of the summer.

According to the Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill Facebook page, the owners have decided to step away after the summer season to focus on their family.

The owners say at this time the future of restaurant is yet to be determined at this time. They say they will update the public once they have reached a decision.

The restaurant will be closing during its usual time of the year by the end of August.

The owners went on to thank their customers and their loyalty the past eight years.

