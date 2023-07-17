Former employee files discrimination complaint against Daviess County Public Library

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former employee has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against Daviess County Public Library.

Seth Boone said he was fired for failing to meet quotas because of his disabilities.

The 22-year-old started working for the library back in March. He said he was diagnosed with autism, type one diabetes, Tourette’s, ADHD, OCD and other “mental health issues” as a child.

Boone worked part-time as a page at the library, reshelving books once patrons returned them.

Boone said he was drawn to the library as a place of work because he has always had a passion for reading.

“I have always been a bookworm. Even when I was in elementary school, I had a college grade reading level,” he said.

Seth said he received a written warning from the library saying he was not meeting his quota of putting away ten carts of books a week.

When asked to sign and return the written warning saying he agreed, Boone said he could not.

“I said I didn’t agree with the warning because I was doing the best that I physically could given the circumstances,” Boone said.

He said his pace at reshelving books had slowed slightly during the summer heat because of an increased number of low blood sugar events.

The day after receiving the warning, Boone says he was notified of his termination by a phone call from his hiring manager, Brandon Hagan.

According to Boone, Hagan said on the phone that he would be raising his quota to 12 carts every week, otherwise he would be terminated.

Seth’s father, Jason Boone, said he wrote on the EEOC complaint that Hagan had cited “that Seth’s diabetic episodes were interfering with his job.”

Seth Boone said he informed the library of his disabilities before he was hired and that his diabetes could pose a difficulty to him keeping the same pace as his coworkers.

“I had thought I had found the perfect job for me,” he said. “I thought this was something I could make a career out of, and, all of a sudden, it was ripped away because I have diabetes.”

The U.S. Department of Labor requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified people with disabilities unless doing so would cause an “undue hardship.”

However, Seth said he never saw any kind of accommodations.

“I received one 15-minute break a day just like everybody else who was working part time,” he said. “So, I never received anything past that.”

Jason Boone, is standing by his son in his battle against the library.

“I’ll spend every penny I have. I’ll use every moment I have to make sure that justice is provided,” he said.

As for Seth Boone, he said he is trying to stay positive.

“Even if I don’t go back to work there anymore--knowing that I have the opportunity to fix the problem, it feels good knowing that, you know, I may not have been the first but, if things go my way, I will be the last.”

14 News reached out to the library on Monday for comment, but director Erin Waller says she is unable to comment due to the open investigation.

The Daviess County Public Library board will hold a meeting to discuss the complaint on Wednesday at 5 P.M.

Seth Boone said he will begin giving his testimony to EEOC for the investigation in October.

