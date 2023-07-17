Birthday Club
Farmers relieved after recent rainfall in the Tri-State

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After dry conditions at the beginning of summer, local farmers are feeling relief after finally getting a decent amount of rain.

Farmers drive the tractors, take care of the crops and even plant the seeds.

But who’s the real boss? Mother Nature.

“Everything here is relying just on what comes from the sky,” said Northern Vanderburgh County farmer Ben Kron.

So although seeing rain in the forecast may put a dent in most of your summer plans by the pool, farmers like Kron are praying for it.

“We’ve been in a lot of long dry spells. Maybe just getting a tenth or two of rain here. We’ll take what we can get but we wouldn’t complain about just a little more rain either,” said Kron.

Over a month ago, Kron’s father, the president of the Indiana Farm Bureau, spoke to us saying they were anticipating a challenging year.

“You never know what you’re gonna get but the last three weeks have been extremely dry,” said his father, Randy Kron.

After the National Weather Service reported eight rainstorms in the past three days just in Evansville, it’s looking like their prayers might be getting an answer -- at least for now.

“Luckily we have been cooling off a lot at night. That helps a lot, otherwise we probably wouldn’t have half the crops we have right now,” said Ben.

Like many of us at the pool, the corn especially needs the water and time to cool off.

“Corn really doesn’t deal with drought real well. Beans can take drought early. We need to water more late on with beans than we do with corn. It seems like corn needs more rain,” said Ben.

Ben says it’s not enough rain to celebrate just yet, but it’s definitely a small victory.

“I’m pretty happy with everything overall. The forecast isn’t looking too bad, I know they’re calling for more rain this week, which we’ll gladly take,” he said.

They’re hoping to see even more rain in the coming days.

Ben plans to start harvesting before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

