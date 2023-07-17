Birthday Club
Evansville residents hoping to win $900 million Powerball jackpot
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several local convenience stores are seeing a big wave of lottery players.

That’s because the Powerball jackpot is up to a soaring $900 million after no one won Saturday’s pot of $875 million.

Store clerks in Evansville say with the pot being high, they’ve seen an increase of customers.

While most people would use the money on personal desires, one local man says he’s got his eyes set on another goal: helping the inner city of Evansville.

“First of all, what I would do is set up scholarships for deserving students” said Gregory Layne. “Also, see if there’s a way of investing that money into small business incubators. It would give entrepreneurs a chance to start businesses”.

The drawing for the Powerball will take place just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

