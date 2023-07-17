Birthday Club
Evansville City Swim Meet Finals

Evansville City Swim Meet Finals
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Aquatic Center was the place to be on Sunday, where the finals of the annual Evansville city swim meet, took place.

Over 600 local swimmers, from as young as 4, to over 65, competed this weekend, and there were five pools represented: Helfrich, Howell, Lloyd, Lorraine, and Rochelle.

Here are the girls 6 and under, 25-yard freestyle race, and look at these kids. Amazing how well they swim already, and this is a very close finish in this one, and it’s Howell Pool’s Riley Anslinger, on the left, who will touch the wall first, in 35.64 seconds.

Then, here’s the boys 11 and 12-year old, 50 yard freestyle, and as they make their way back, it’s another really close one, and it’s Lorraine Pool’s Hunter Happe coming back to barely win it, in a time of 30.69 seconds.

Now, the Helfrich Hurricanes had a secret weapon, who returned to swim for them, and we spoke to him -- it was Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer.

“I learned how to swim at Heflrich Park pool, and I’m back swimming for them once again. It’s been a few years, but I’m glad I could do it -- it’s fun,” said Evansville’s Deputy Mayor, Steve Schaefer. “I swim breaststroke, freestyle, and buttlerfly. Breaststroke’s my best stroke. The great thing about the city swim teams is that you see a lot of families that are doing it -- not only the kids, but their mom and dads.”

As for the results, the Howell Pool Torpedoes won the City Swim Meet team title, with 868 points, while Lorraine got second place, with 564 points. The Lloyd Sharks were third, at 461. Helfrich got fourth, with 329. Rochelle-Landers finished fifth, with 112 points.

